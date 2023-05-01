Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Braslaw, Belarus

House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
139 m²
€ 108,983
Two houses are offered in the suburbs of. Braslav in the village. Lies on the shores of Lake…
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 42,685
Cozy house for sale in. Braslav with panoramic lake views. Vitebsk region 227 km from M…
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
124 m²
€ 33,603
Cozy house for sale in. Braslav near the pine forest. Vitebsk region 227 km from MKAD. …
