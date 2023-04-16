Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Braslaw District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Braslaw District, Belarus

Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
4
Braslaw
3
Daliokauski sielski Saviet
3
Miazanski sielski Saviet
2
Ciacierkauski sielski Saviet
1
Opsauski sielski Saviet
1
House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Housein Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 8,557
For sale is a plot of 25 acres with a house in one of the most picturesque places of the Rep…
Housein Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 58,455
On sale a complex of houses in one of the most picturesque places in Belarus – National Park…
Housein Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
139 m²
€ 108,084
Two houses are offered in the suburbs of. Braslav in the village. Lies on the shores of Lake…
Housein Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 42,333
Cozy house for sale in. Braslav with panoramic lake views. Vitebsk region 227 km from M…
Cottagein Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 76,469
The cottage is located in the village. Murazh, Braslav district on the territory of the Bras…
Housein Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 5,314
Once to call, write: ( Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram ). Call, organize a viewing at a convenient…
Housein Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 5,314
Once to call, write: ( Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram ). Call, organize a viewing at a convenient…
Housein Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 23,868
Dachi in the territory of the National Park of Braslav Lakes.  On a plot of 0.8 hectare…
Housein Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
124 m²
€ 33,326
Cozy house for sale in. Braslav near the pine forest. Vitebsk region 227 km from MKAD. …
Housein Ciacierkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciacierkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 6,755
For sale a beautiful house of wooden timber, one-story, dry, with all the furniture necessar…
Housein Slabodka, Belarus
House
Slabodka, Belarus
167 m²
€ 44,945
House for sale 10 km from Braslav to ag. « » in a very picturesque place. 100 meters from th…
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 67,462
Exclusive offer: & nbsp; residential building ( agro-estate ), 2017 built in an unusual plac…
Housein Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 9,908
For sale farm with a land plot of 25 acres with a house near the lake & quot; Drisvy & quot;…
Housein Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 31,524
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 80,162
Farm for sale in the town of Rosalinovo For a long time they wanted to hide from people, but…
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 71,966
Have you been looking for a first coastline home for a long time? Our house is for you! A co…
Housein Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
412 m²
€ 28,732
I sell the hotel ( without finishing ) on Braslav Lakes. Belarus. 250 meters to the beach. T…

Properties features in Braslaw District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir