Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Braslaw District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Braslaw District, Belarus

Braslaw
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Braslaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Braslaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,822
Cozy apartment for sale in. Braslav. Vitebsk region, st. October, 12.   Located an apar…

Properties features in Braslaw District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir