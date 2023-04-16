Belarus
Residential properties for sale in Braslaw District, Belarus
Braslaw
4
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
4
Daliokauski sielski Saviet
3
Miazanski sielski Saviet
2
Ciacierkauski sielski Saviet
1
Opsauski sielski Saviet
1
18 properties total found
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 8,557
For sale is a plot of 25 acres with a house in one of the most picturesque places of the Rep…
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 58,455
On sale a complex of houses in one of the most picturesque places in Belarus – National Park…
House
Braslaw, Belarus
139 m²
€ 108,084
Two houses are offered in the suburbs of. Braslav in the village. Lies on the shores of Lake…
House
Braslaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 42,333
Cozy house for sale in. Braslav with panoramic lake views. Vitebsk region 227 km from M…
2 room apartment
Braslaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 28,822
Cozy apartment for sale in. Braslav. Vitebsk region, st. October, 12. Located an apar…
Cottage
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 76,469
The cottage is located in the village. Murazh, Braslav district on the territory of the Bras…
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 5,314
Once to call, write: ( Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram ). Call, organize a viewing at a convenient…
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 5,314
Once to call, write: ( Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram ). Call, organize a viewing at a convenient…
House
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 23,868
Dachi in the territory of the National Park of Braslav Lakes. On a plot of 0.8 hectare…
House
Braslaw, Belarus
124 m²
€ 33,326
Cozy house for sale in. Braslav near the pine forest. Vitebsk region 227 km from MKAD. …
House
Ciacierkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 6,755
For sale a beautiful house of wooden timber, one-story, dry, with all the furniture necessar…
House
Slabodka, Belarus
167 m²
€ 44,945
House for sale 10 km from Braslav to ag. « » in a very picturesque place. 100 meters from th…
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 67,462
Exclusive offer: & nbsp; residential building ( agro-estate ), 2017 built in an unusual plac…
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 9,908
For sale farm with a land plot of 25 acres with a house near the lake & quot; Drisvy & quot;…
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 31,524
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 80,162
Farm for sale in the town of Rosalinovo For a long time they wanted to hide from people, but…
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 71,966
Have you been looking for a first coastline home for a long time? Our house is for you! A co…
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
412 m²
€ 28,732
I sell the hotel ( without finishing ) on Braslav Lakes. Belarus. 250 meters to the beach. T…
