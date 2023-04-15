Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Borovlyany
  7. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus

Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 166,614
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
343 m²
€ 360,247
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 495,339
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
621 m²
€ 1,080,740
House for sale (3-level cottage) 8 kilometers from MKAD, Logoisk direction, etc. Borovlyany,…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
428 m²
€ 495,339
Description Location The house is located 5 km from the Minsk Ring Road in the northeast dir…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
794 m²
€ 144,099
Cottage with a total area of & nbsp; 793.6 m2 in the Minsk region is the village of Valerjanovo
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 1,305,895
Sell the cottage, the village of Borovlyany, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 5 km fr…
