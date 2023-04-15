Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
Borovlyany
Houses
Houses for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 132,391
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 306,210
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 315,126
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 152,204
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 885,307
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,074
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
199 m²
€ 211,645
One of the picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. Borovlyany. Minsk district, 3.3 k…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
547 m²
€ 441,302
For sale VIP house in a classic style in an environmentally friendly green place!!! T…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 130,589
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 166,614
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
343 m²
€ 360,247
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
186 m²
Price on request
A new premium modern premium cottage of 100% readiness with furniture is for sale, including…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
354 m²
Price on request
The house was built for YOURSELF!!! All materials and equipment of leading world leaders in …
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
317 m²
€ 130,589
Light spacious cottage for a large family for sale. The cottage is located in an elite cotta…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
339 m²
€ 252,173
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
306 m²
€ 360,247
For sale cottage 3 km from Minsk. Ready to live
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 495,339
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
502 m²
€ 513,352
Capital 2 - x floor, with attic floor, residential building ( total. area 416.7sq.m ) with b…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
€ 90,062
House for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk, in the village. Leskovka. Minsk region, Minsk…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 161,931
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
823 m²
€ 247,670
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
177 m²
€ 80,155
Live in Valerianovo & ndash; prestigious and status! It has its own & nbsp; townhouse house…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
621 m²
€ 1,080,740
House for sale (3-level cottage) 8 kilometers from MKAD, Logoisk direction, etc. Borovlyany,…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
286 m²
€ 144,099
House sale, p. Experienced, Minsk region, Logoiskoye, e.g., 8 km from MKAD2 level, walls - b…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
428 m²
€ 495,339
Description Location The house is located 5 km from the Minsk Ring Road in the northeast dir…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
385 m²
€ 238,664
High-quality cottage and well-kept area 6 km from the mkad ⁇ Pillage with developed infrast…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
794 m²
€ 144,099
Cottage with a total area of & nbsp; 793.6 m2 in the Minsk region is the village of Valerjanovo
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
196 m²
€ 341,334
Cottage 100 % readiness for sale. The house is for sale furnished. Two floors. The cottage w…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 1,305,895
Sell the cottage, the village of Borovlyany, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 5 km fr…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 84,208
Red brick cottage in Borovlyany2 level, walls - red brick, year of construction 2010, intern…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map