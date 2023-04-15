Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Borovlyany
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus

Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 132,391
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 306,210
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 315,126
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 152,204
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 885,307
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,074
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
199 m²
€ 211,645
One of the picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. Borovlyany. Minsk district, 3.3 k…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
547 m²
€ 441,302
For sale VIP house in a classic style in an environmentally friendly green place!!!   T…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 130,589
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 166,614
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
343 m²
€ 360,247
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
186 m²
Price on request
A new premium modern premium cottage of 100% readiness with furniture is for sale, including…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
354 m²
Price on request
The house was built for YOURSELF!!! All materials and equipment of leading world leaders in …
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
317 m²
€ 130,589
Light spacious cottage for a large family for sale. The cottage is located in an elite cotta…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
339 m²
€ 252,173
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
306 m²
€ 360,247
For sale cottage 3 km from Minsk. Ready to live
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 495,339
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
502 m²
€ 513,352
Capital 2 - x floor, with attic floor, residential building ( total. area 416.7sq.m ) with b…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
€ 90,062
House for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk, in the village. Leskovka. Minsk region, Minsk…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 161,931
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
823 m²
€ 247,670
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
177 m²
€ 80,155
Live in Valerianovo & ndash; prestigious and status! It has its own & nbsp; townhouse house…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
621 m²
€ 1,080,740
House for sale (3-level cottage) 8 kilometers from MKAD, Logoisk direction, etc. Borovlyany,…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
286 m²
€ 144,099
House sale, p. Experienced, Minsk region, Logoiskoye, e.g., 8 km from MKAD2 level, walls - b…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
428 m²
€ 495,339
Description Location The house is located 5 km from the Minsk Ring Road in the northeast dir…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
385 m²
€ 238,664
High-quality cottage and well-kept area 6 km from the mkad ⁇ Pillage with developed infrast…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
794 m²
€ 144,099
Cottage with a total area of & nbsp; 793.6 m2 in the Minsk region is the village of Valerjanovo
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
196 m²
€ 341,334
Cottage 100 % readiness for sale. The house is for sale furnished. Two floors. The cottage w…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 1,305,895
Sell the cottage, the village of Borovlyany, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 5 km fr…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 84,208
Red brick cottage in Borovlyany2 level, walls - red brick, year of construction 2010, intern…
