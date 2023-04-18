Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Borkavicy, Belarus
House
Borkavicy, Belarus
38 m²
€ 1,739
For sale is not an expensive log house in an environmentally friendly zone - the agricultura…
Housein Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 824
In the Verkhnedvinsk district, 40 km. from Polotsk, a residential building in the village of…
Housein Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 4,577
In an ecological zone, in a picturesque place, in the Verkhnedvinsk district, the Borkovichi…
Housein Borkavicy, Belarus
House
Borkavicy, Belarus
86 m²
€ 13,730

