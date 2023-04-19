Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Boksycki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 6,378
Sale of a house in the village of Novaya Niva. Address: d. New Niva, st. Narechnoye ➜ ➜ Grea…
Housein Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 9,840
Residential building for sale in ag. Zapole of the Slutsky district, 4 km from Slutsk, 89 km…

