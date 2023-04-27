Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Bluzski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,358
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 11,679
For sale a house on a high foundation of log transported from another locality. In the house…
House in Talka, Belarus
House
Talka, Belarus
71 m²
€ 16,297
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 9,054
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 18,107
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 4,979
The cottage is for sale. 2-storey log house 54.5 sq.m on a plot of 6.5 acres. Roof slate. Pe…
House in Talka, Belarus
House
Talka, Belarus
76 m²
€ 8,873
I will For Sale to giving and of Talca and Pukhovichsky district and of Pukhovichskoye e.g.…

Properties features in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir