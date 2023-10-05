Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bieniakonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Bieniakoni, Belarus
House
Bieniakoni, Belarus
Area 106 m²
For sale residential house one-storey with attic at the address: Grodno region, Voronovskiy …
€36,167

