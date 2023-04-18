Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Bielicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Housein Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
42 m²
€ 12,654
Sale house 9 km. from Slutska Address: d. Kvasynichi, st. Central 武 Logging green house in …
Housein Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 15,931
Cozy residential building for friendly family with baths, outbuildings and a garage for sale…
Housein Bielicy, Belarus
House
Bielicy, Belarus
74 m²
€ 15,021
For sale a large house with amenities in the village. Belichi Slutsky district, 15 km from S…
Cottagein Kvasynicy, Belarus
Cottage
Kvasynicy, Belarus
93 m²
€ 36,324
Residential building for sale in d. Kvasynichi. The total area is 93.2 m2, living - 56.6 m2,…
Housein Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 7,283
Sale of the house in the village of Eulichi Slutsky, 15 km from Slutsk. The house is made of…
Housein Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,924
Sale of the house in the village.Kvasynichi, 10 km from Slutsk. The village has a school, a …
Housein Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 5,917
Selling a house in the Minsk region, d. Maschitsy, st. Colchose2 levels, walls - brick, roof…

Properties features in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir