Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Bielaviezski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bielaviezski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Bielaviezski, Belarus
House
Bielaviezski, Belarus
89 m²
€ 59,225
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1989 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 101.3 sq.m., tot…

Properties features in Bielaviezski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir