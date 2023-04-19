Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Bielaviezski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bielaviezski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Bielaviezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bielaviezski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,979
Lot 5946. We bring to your attention a three-room apartment for comfortable living in the ag…

