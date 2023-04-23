Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Kastsyukovichy District
  5. Bieladubrauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Bieladubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Minsk District, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk District, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 41,578
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 55,873
House in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 33,524
Description For sale a finished and equipped cottage for a comfortable stay. The site is loc…
1 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 14,058
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/18 Floor
€ 67,589
For sale spacious 2-room apartment near the Kamennaya Gorka metro! House built in 2009. Apar…
Cottage in Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
305 m²
€ 108,142
Cottage on the Vilnius-Polotsk highway, with large parking, for a restaurant and hotel compl…
5 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 105 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 121,660
For sale excellent large 5-room apartment on the 1st high floor, with all separate rooms! Th…
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 61,758
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 29,739
Lot 5959. Sale of a one-room apartment in the center of Brest on Masherov Avenue. The apartm…
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/25 Floor
€ 79,620
Apartment in the multifunctional complex « Chelyuskintsev Park » by ACTION!!!  Apartmen…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 44,969
2 bedroom apartment within walking distance from the metro -A great option for both life and…
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy District, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,533

Properties features in Bieladubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir