Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Byaroza District
  5. Biaroza
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Biaroza, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Biaroza, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 10,478
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir