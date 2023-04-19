Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Byaroza District
  5. Biaroza

Residential properties for sale in Biaroza, Belarus

2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Biaroza, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 10,478
Housein Biaroza, Belarus
House
Biaroza, Belarus
157 m²
€ 59,225
Sale of a residential building in Berezovsky district, Bereza 192879Zhila house in Berez. 20…
