Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Bialarucki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 41,686
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in Minsk district. Semkovo, st. Central, & nbsp; 12 km from MKA…

Properties features in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir