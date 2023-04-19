Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Biahomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Damaskavicy, Belarus
House
Damaskavicy, Belarus
€ 13,730
I sell the house _ cottage at the cleanest lake. The site is located 300 meters from the spr…
Housein Biahomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Biahomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 30,207
The house is residential, completely ready for living. 100 km from mkad Does not require add…

Mir