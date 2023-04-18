Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Beshankovichy District

Residential properties for sale in Beshankovichy District, Belarus

Astrovienski sielski Saviet
2
Biesankovicki sielski Saviet
1
Sorzycki sielski Saviet
1
Vierchniakryvinski sielski Saviet
1
5 properties total found
Housein Astrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
201 m²
€ 237,994
Housein Vierchniakryvinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierchniakryvinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 18,216
For sale a country life house with a wonderful view around. Convenient access to the M3 ( Vi…
Housein Biesankovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Biesankovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 11,808
Housein Sorzycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sorzycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 34,784
A residential building with a thick trunk ( 28-30 cm is sold. ) 2019 built on the first coas…
Cottagein Astrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 45,768
A new house for sale in a picturesque place on the shores of Lake Beloe in the village of Pu…

Properties features in Beshankovichy District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir