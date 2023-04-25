Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Batcynski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Fruktovy, Belarus
House
Fruktovy, Belarus
136 m²
Price on request
Sale of a house in the Kobrinsky district p. Fruit, st. Kobrinskaya, 5 Area 136/97/13 Sale o…
House in Fruktovy, Belarus
House
Fruktovy, Belarus
136 m²
€ 81,384
Sale of a house in the Kobrinsky district p. Fruit, st. Cobrinskaya, 5 Area 136/97/13 & nbs…
House in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 76,871
Residential building in the Kobrin district 2012 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 161.0 sq.m., total.…
House in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 78,228
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Batchinsky s/s 202959Zhila house i…

Properties features in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir