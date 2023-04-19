Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Voranava District
  5. Bastunski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Bastunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Bastuny, Belarus
House
Bastuny, Belarus
90 m²
€ 23,690
Cozy house in the village of Bastuna of the Voronovsky district. The house was built in 1980…
3 room housein Trakieli, Belarus
3 room house
Trakieli, Belarus
1 bath 107 m²
€ 44,646
FOR SALE HOUSE IN AG. TROKELS ( 315/2 ) The house is in a picturesque place, next to the Cat…

Properties features in Bastunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir