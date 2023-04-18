Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Baravuchski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 7,872
25 km. from Nowopołock, next to a beautiful lake, in a forest pine forest, a house ( 2000 ) …
Housein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,288
Land for sale with a total area of 0.1384 hectares with a summer house with a total area of …
Housein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 4,577

