Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Barauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 properties total found
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 13,420
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 13,420
For sale a new house in ST Cherryushka Lux! Address: ST Cheryomushki Lux ⁇ 知 About …
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 31,434
For sale two-story house with a bathhouse! Address: d. Janovo, st. Dachnaya ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 27,471
A finished house with a plot of 10 acres is for sale, in the Dzerzhinsky district, in the ga…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 33,326
A large two-story house for a family that decided to change the city bustle to a country lif…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 24,319
5 km from. Dzerzhinsk in a village with a beautiful name Sadkovshchina sells a cozy house fo…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 6,215
For sale cottage in S / T "For harvest" to the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, …
House
Vialikaje Sialo, Belarus
51 m²
€ 62,148
Cozy manor for relaxation and life! House with bathhouse d. Great village. Fully remodeled h…
Cottage
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 189,147
For sale cottage, ready for living. In close proximity to the forest. All equipment and…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 19,635
Cottage in Dzerzhinsky district ( Polonevichi ) ST « Green Polyana » 45 km from Minsk. The r…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,601
For sale is in a picturesque forest place in ST « Turyakovo », 5 km. from. Dzerzhinsk, 35 km…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 36,028
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
188 m²
€ 34,227
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 29,273
URGENT!!! Modern cottage for sale 2011 p. in the Dzerzhinsky direction!!! log house wooden …
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 9,457
For sale a plot with a small cottage near Jerzhinsk. The house is built of blocks, surrounde…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 18,014
Central street village of Kasilovichi, Borov village council, Dzerzhinsky district, Minsk re…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 20,716
For sale wooden house in the village. Bakinovo, 10 km from Dzerzhinsk, 45 km from Minsk. Qui…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 14,231
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 26,120
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 12,159
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 15,312
& nbsp; Giving in a picturesque place, in ST & laquo; Topol & raquo ;, 7 km from. Dzerzhinsk…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 10,718
For sale in a picturesque forest place in ST & laquo; Topol & raquo ;, in 3 & nbsp; km. from…
