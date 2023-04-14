Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Borovlyany
5
7 properties total found
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 152,914
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,578
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
Townhousein Soniečny, Belarus
Townhouse
Soniečny, Belarus
332 m²
€ 330,259
Author's design! Offer for those who prefer comfort! For sale 4-level 5-room Townhouse ( man…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 131,199
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
110 m²
€ 88,672
A unique offer in Borovlyany with an individual project of only 730 cu per square! The plot …
Townhousein Lieskauka, Belarus
Townhouse
Lieskauka, Belarus
162 m²
€ 135,723
For sale two modern saunahouses with mirror layout, located on a common plot of 15 acres. Ea…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
177 m²
€ 80,529
Live in Valerianovo & ndash; prestigious and status! It has its own & nbsp; townhouse house…

