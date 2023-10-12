Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of business apartments at a reduced price + car…
€34,659
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of business apartments at a reduced price + car…
€34,236
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/9
€55,444

Properties features in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir