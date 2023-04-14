Houses for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Belarus
91 property total found
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 226,205
House
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
205 m²
€ 144,771
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 133,008
House
Lieskauka, Belarus
134 m²
€ 167,029
For sale is a wonderful modern house, in a picturesque place, for year-round living. - The h…
House
Drozdava, Belarus
35 m²
€ 144,771
Land for sale 15 acres in d. Drozdovo Smooth, clean area of 15 acres. Water supply-skvazina…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
299 m²
€ 104,053
Radical reduction in the price of a residential cottage made of brick in d. Ma…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 307,638
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
House
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 45,241
For sale a country house in ST "Aerogeodezist" 5 minutes drive from Minsk ( practically with…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 316,596
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
56 m²
€ 122,150
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 805,288
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 152,914
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
255 m²
Price on request
For sale a new cottage, d. Drozdovo, ul.Christmas. Logoisk, e.g. 1.5 km from MKAD. Level 2 +…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 889,436
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
277 m²
€ 266,921
Sale of a cottage for cleaning, located at d. Drozdovo st. Jasminova d. 29. Cottage building…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,578
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
199 m²
€ 212,632
One of the picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. Borovlyany. Minsk district, 3.3 k…
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
218 m²
€ 108,578
Unfinished house for sale on 2 floors + attached garage. House from blocks ( 400 mm ). The f…
Townhouse
Soniečny, Belarus
332 m²
€ 330,259
Author's design! Offer for those who prefer comfort! For sale 4-level 5-room Townhouse ( man…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
547 m²
€ 443,361
For sale VIP house in a classic style in an environmentally friendly green place!!! T…
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 108,578
New house 1 km. kilometer from Minsk, in the garden partnership "Aerogeodezist". The monolit…
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 103,964
The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
360 m²
€ 334,783
A new elite premium cottage adjacent to the forest in the prestigious cottage building "Droz…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
304 m²
€ 294,066
Cottage in the quietest, most comfortable place of Drozdovo! A beautiful elegant neocl…
House
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 155,629
A chic house for year-round residence for sale in ST « Malinovka Garden » is located 8 km fr…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 131,199
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
190 m²
€ 261,492
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 167,391
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
343 m²
€ 361,927
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 443,361
