  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Minsk District
  Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 805,288
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Cottagein Lieskauka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 103,964
 The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 167,391
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 443,361
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 497,650
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
409 m²
€ 502,174
Good location next to Minsk !  Cozy, comfortable holiday home. & nbsp; The environment …
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
353 m²
€ 533,843
For sale is a large, spacious and bright house with a garage on 2 a car in the village. Droz…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
428 m²
€ 497,650
Description Location The house is located 5 km from the Minsk Ring Road in the northeast dir…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 1,311,986
Sell the cottage, the village of Borovlyany, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 5 km fr…

Mir