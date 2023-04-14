Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 45,150
One-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk – ag. Forest. 6 km from MKAD and 14 km fro…
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 76,910
Two bedroom apartment with excellent repairs in Borovlyany Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 ye…
2 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/9 Floor
Price on request
The best offer in this location! For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new house in the village.…
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 43,431
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 47,051
Bright, comfortable apartment with good repairs! A large entrance hall, a cozy, bright room,…
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 95,006
For sale a bright cozy two-room apartment with repair and furniture in a modern panel house …
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
8/23 Floor
€ 140,247
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the village. A bunch. Address: d. Copy, st. Lopati…
3 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 38,002
Three bedroom apartment with a plot in the village. Queen Stan! Address: d. Korolev Stan, st…
4 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 176,440
Spacious modern four-room apartment in the New Harrow! All the best for you: Modern repair …
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 54,289
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the street. Mikhail Mila, 16th century. A bunch. - Cozy and …
1 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 39,803
One-room apartment for sale near pine forest! Address: d. Borovaya, st. Sports, d.2 ⁇ 知 A…
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 149,295
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the modern microdistrict "New Borovaya" to the address…
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
18/23 Floor
€ 108,578
Cozy two-room apartment for sale with beautiful views of the pine forest! The apartment is f…
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 108,577
Watch a virtual tour on a PC here! House of improved layout. High-quality European repair - …
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 122,060
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs! Address: d. Copy, st. Alexandra Yakovlev, d. 6 武…
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 67,861
For sale a new 1-room apartment in the New Borovaya district, in the most beautiful and gree…
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
18/23 Floor
€ 106,769
For sale a very stylish and cozy, spacious and bright apartment with design repairs on the 1…
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 140,247
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village. Baroque repair kit! Spacious bright apartment…
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
18/19 Floor
€ 70,123
Apartment in the Scandinavian style in « New Borova ». Address: d. Copy, st. Podgornaya, d. …
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 116,722
Parameters: SNB / Shared / Residential: 78.1 sq.m. / 71.3 sq.m./ 42.3 sq.m., kitchen: …
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 63,337
For sale spacious apartment in an environmentally friendly, equipped and quiet area « Borovl…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 54,289
I will sell a NEW 1 bedroom apartment in New Borova. Apartment without decoration. Great vie…
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 42,979
Sale of a 1-room apartment in good condition in ag. Forest ( Borovlyany ) Developed infrastr…
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 47,412
Bright, spacious and comfortable one-room apartment with excellent repairs in the picturesqu…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 64,875
1 bedroom apartment in New Borova. Aviation St., 12 SNB area 46.4 m2 "Sky Garden" - ar…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/5 Floor
Price on request
For sale a spacious 1st apartment in an environmentally friendly, equipped and quiet area « …
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
7/19 Floor
€ 74,105
For sale prestigious spacious 1-room apartment in "New Borova", a residential complex "Forre…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 81,434
武 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in an environmentally friendly and lands…
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 51,484
For sale a modern studio apartment completely ready for a comfortable stay and getting joy f…
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
19/23 Floor
€ 89,577
Bright and clean apartment closer to the sky with a chic view from the window. Completely re…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
