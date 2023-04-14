Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Borovlyany
44
Lyasny
27
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 45,150
One-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk – ag. Forest. 6 km from MKAD and 14 km fro…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 76,910
Two bedroom apartment with excellent repairs in Borovlyany Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 ye…
2 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/9 Floor
Price on request
The best offer in this location! For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new house in the village.…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 43,431
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 47,051
Bright, comfortable apartment with good repairs! A large entrance hall, a cozy, bright room,…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 95,006
For sale a bright cozy two-room apartment with repair and furniture in a modern panel house …
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 8/23 Floor
€ 140,247
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the village. A bunch.  Address: d. Copy, st. Lopati…
3 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,002
Three bedroom apartment with a plot in the village. Queen Stan! Address: d. Korolev Stan, st…
4 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
4 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 176,440
Spacious modern four-room apartment in the New Harrow! All the best for you: Modern repair …
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 54,289
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the street. Mikhail Mila, 16th century. A bunch. - Cozy and …
1 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 39,803
One-room apartment for sale near pine forest! Address: d. Borovaya, st. Sports, d.2 ⁇ 知 A…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 149,295
For sale 3 bedroom apartment  in the modern microdistrict "New Borovaya" to the address…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 18/23 Floor
€ 108,578
Cozy two-room apartment for sale with beautiful views of the pine forest! The apartment is f…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 108,577
Watch a virtual tour on a PC here! House of improved layout. High-quality European repair - …
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 122,060
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs! Address: d. Copy, st. Alexandra Yakovlev, d. 6 武…
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 67,861
For sale a new 1-room apartment in the New Borovaya district, in the most beautiful and gree…
2 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 18/23 Floor
€ 106,769
For sale a very stylish and cozy, spacious and bright apartment with design repairs on the 1…
2 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 140,247
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village. Baroque repair kit! Spacious bright apartment…
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 18/19 Floor
€ 70,123
Apartment in the Scandinavian style in « New Borova ». Address: d. Copy, st. Podgornaya, d. …
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 116,722
Parameters:  SNB / Shared / Residential: 78.1 sq.m. / 71.3 sq.m./ 42.3 sq.m., kitchen: …
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 63,337
For sale spacious apartment in an environmentally friendly, equipped and quiet area « Borovl…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 54,289
I will sell a NEW 1 bedroom apartment in New Borova. Apartment without decoration. Great vie…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 42,979
Sale of a 1-room apartment in good condition in ag. Forest ( Borovlyany ) Developed infrastr…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 47,412
Bright, spacious and comfortable one-room apartment with excellent repairs in the picturesqu…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 64,875
1 bedroom apartment in New Borova.  Aviation St., 12 SNB area 46.4 m2 "Sky Garden" - ar…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
Price on request
For sale a spacious 1st apartment in an environmentally friendly, equipped and quiet area « …
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 7/19 Floor
€ 74,105
For sale prestigious spacious 1-room apartment in "New Borova", a residential complex "Forre…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 81,434
武 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in an environmentally friendly and lands…
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 51,484
For sale a modern studio apartment completely ready for a comfortable stay and getting joy f…
2 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 19/23 Floor
€ 89,577
Bright and clean apartment closer to the sky with a chic view from the window. Completely re…

