Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Liasnianski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m²
€ 112,648

Properties features in Baranavichy District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir