  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Vitsebsk Region
  Orsha District
  Baran
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Baran, Belarus

12 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
For sale warm, cozy 2-room apartment in. Baran, on the street Parkovaya d. 7 on the second f…
3 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 27,311
For sale a beautiful two-bedroom apartment in a quiet area at. Baran, st. Ostrovsky, d.6, lo…
2 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 36,415
Excellent one-bedroom apartment for sale at: Baran, st. Komsomolskaya d.8 on the fourth floo…
3 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 11,835
3 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 20,939
3 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,162
2 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,111
2 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,111
For sale one bedroom apartment at: Baran, st. Sorokina d.15 on the fifth floor of a five-sto…
2 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 15,931
Accurate one-bedroom apartment for sale at: Baran, st. Komsomolskaya d.7 on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,476
1 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 9,582
3 room apartmentin Baran, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 19,755
Sale 3 -apartment room, g. Baran, Orshansky District, Moscow, p. 206 km from MKAD3 / 3 and n…
