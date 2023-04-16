Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Mahilyow Region
Babruysk
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 25,220
Cozy 2-bed for sale in Bobruisk, st. Oktyabrskaya d.175, Kierpich is a very warm apartment …
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 39,180
80 sqm in a good area For sale 4-room apartment on the 3rd floor on Socialist Street in hous…
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 28,642
One bedroom apartment in 7 microdistricts For sale 2-room apartment in 7 microdistrict…
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 20,716
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
56 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 21,887
Apartment in the center Three-room apartment for sale with a total area of 55.6 sq.m. on Ost…
1 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 17,564
Apartment in a brick house One-room apartment for sale with an area of 33.8 sq.m. with a kit…
1 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 20,086
For sale 1 bedroom apartment for planning efficiency in the Western Area. Address: g. …
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
116 m²
5/5 Floor
Price on request
Apartment with a modern renovation For sale apartment with modern repairs total. area 115 sq…
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
5/5 Floor
Price on request
Apartment for the implementation of design solutions For sale one bedroom apartment in. Bobr…
1 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 20,626
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Mogilev region, g. Bobruisk, st. 50 years of VLKSM…
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
397 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 153,119
Excellent townhouse for sale ( apartment ) for repair in the prestigious area of Bobruisk. M…
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 30,534
Cozy apartment for sale in. Bobruisk. Mogilev region, Zvezdny passage, d. 17. Located an apa…
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 16,933
Apartment & nbsp; convenient layout in a cozy green neighborhood! The neighbors in the…
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 29,723
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, Shinnaya St. 16, Bobruisk. Spacious kitchen, glazed loggia and…
