Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Babovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Babovicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,886
Welcome to this cozy and bright 1-room apartment on the second floor of a two-story brick ho…
2 room apartment in Babovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 16,177

Properties features in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir