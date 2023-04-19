Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kapyl District
  5. Babaunianski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 14/25 Floor
€ 46,378
%%% & nbsp; BITCH FOR 130 euros per square meter.m.!& nbsp;%%%! Find out your personal disco…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 91,115
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,417
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/9 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-room apartment in Zhodino! Address: Zhodino, Lenin Ave. 2 武 Sold a great 3-room…
Housein Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 5,467
1 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 30,888
Cozy studio apartment! Address: Molodechno, st. AT. Hotel, d.1 28. - The total area of the a…
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 54,669
1 room apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 30,724
3 room apartmentin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 28,701
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 22,779
We offer you an apartment in a quiet, cozy area of the city. Apartment of Stalin's layout, w…
Housein Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
26 m²
€ 4,556
Housein Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 38,268
For sale good new & nbsp; house in d. Old man, Dzerzhinsky & nbsp; district, Minsk region, S…

Properties features in Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir