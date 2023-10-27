Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Aziorski sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Aziory, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Aziory, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
В продаже двухэтажный VIP дом площадью 187 м2, готовый к проживанию в агрогородке Озерс, в 1…
€1

Properties features in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir