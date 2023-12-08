Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Aziorski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment with furniture in Aziory, Belarus
Apartment with furniture
Aziory, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half of a house is for sale in the unique, environmentally friendly agricultural town of Oze…
€13,801
Leave a request

Properties features in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir