Residential properties for sale in Azinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 9/13
€ 69,475
Apartment in Siniauka, Belarus
Apartment
Siniauka, Belarus
Area 57 m²
€ 5,421
House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
€ 12,648
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
€ 61,976
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/14
€ 58,362
3 room apartment in Haradzieja, Belarus
3 room apartment
Haradzieja, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
Price on request
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 42,371
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 208 m²
€ 99,379
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/25
€ 34,808
1 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 23,490
2 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 44,178
Cottage in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 326 m²
€ 144,551

