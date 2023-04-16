Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
2 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 32,172
Cozy one-bedroom apartment with repair 24 km from Minsk on Slutskoye highway ( P23 ) All the…
3 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 42,333
In the village of Korolevo, on the street. School, d.2 of the Uzden district, 28 km from MKA…
3 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,585
For sale spacious apartment with repair in the village of Korolevo, st. Parkovaya, 2. Uzden …
3 room apartmentin Voziera, Belarus
3 room apartment
Voziera, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 32,335
A cozy apartment is offered in the suburbs of Minsk!  The Ozero Agrogorodok is located …
5 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
5 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 145 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 23,868
An incomplete can building in the village of Korolevo ( 26 km from MKAD ), a cottage area on…

