Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
€ 182,182
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …

Properties features in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir