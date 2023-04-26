Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage in Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,002,001
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 71,962
In ST Usyazh is a cozy house for year-round living. Plot of 10 acres, surrounded by a fence,…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
343 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
810 m²
€ 628,528
The elite mansion of 1100 sq.m in 15 km from Minsk in the quiet and beautifull place. the…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
363 m²
€ 819,819
Sell a cabin, d. Baguta, Smolevichi District, Moscow, S., 15 km from MKAD2, walls - brick, r…

Properties features in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir