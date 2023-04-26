Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
4 room apartment in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 87 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 45,454
Spacious 4-k apartment in ag. Sloboda Address: ah. Sloboda, st. Masherova, d. nineteen  …
Apartment in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 6,285
Sale of a half-house 20 minutes drive from Minsk in the village of Domashany Address: d. Dom…
1 room apartment in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 41,902
1 room apartment in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 28,238
3 room apartment in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 51,922
Three bedroom apartment for sale in ag. Sloboda. Panel type house, three floors. The house h…
2 room apartment in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 52,742
Cozy, warm one-bedroom apartment for a comfortable life in the nearest suburb of the city. M…
3 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 49,189
2 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 104 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 77,427

Properties features in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

