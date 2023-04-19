Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Slonim District
  5. Azhinavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Kasciani, Belarus
House
Kasciani, Belarus
45 m²
€ 4,374
In a picturesque place, a wooden house in ag. Bones 5 km from the city of Slonima! You can e…
Housein Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 2,916

Properties features in Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir