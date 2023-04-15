Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Astrosycki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
6 room apartmentin Astrosycy, Belarus
6 room apartment
Astrosycy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 284 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 162,111
Residential building for year-round & nbsp; living in the village. Ostroshitsy, Logoisk dire…
Apartmentin cudzienicy, Belarus
Apartment
cudzienicy, Belarus
102 m²
€ 27,019
For sale is an apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the house ) in the vill…
3 room apartmentin cudzienicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
cudzienicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 102 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,019
For sale is an apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the house ) in the vill…

