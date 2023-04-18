Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Astravyets District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Astravyets District, Belarus

Astravyets
3
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottagein Astravyets, Belarus
Cottage
Astravyets, Belarus
226 m²
€ 125,404
Excellent cottage for sale in. Ostrovets. The cottage was built according to a unique projec…
Housein Astravyets, Belarus
House
Astravyets, Belarus
95 m²
€ 23,799
Housein Astravyets, Belarus
House
Astravyets, Belarus
166 m²
€ 59,498
A two-story brick house in a quiet location on the outskirts of the city is for sale. Ostrov…

Properties features in Astravyets District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir