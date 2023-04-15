Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 77,156
One bedroom apartment with repair in a new building Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. L…
2 room apartmentin Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 28,820
     Spacious one-bedroom apartment 15 minutes from Minsk
3 room apartmentin Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,317
For sale 3-room apartment ready for living in the village of Brodock!    Brodock i…
2 room apartmentin Akolica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Akolica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 36,835
Cozy apartment for sale in the military town of Okolitsa ( 18 km from Minsk ). The house is …
3 room apartmentin Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 48,633
For sale fully prepared for moving and living apartment in a locked house in the village. Ne…
3 room apartmentin Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 27,919
2 room apartmentin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 49,984
3 room apartmentin Akolica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Akolica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 37,826
Sale of 3-room apartment, Okolitsa village, Minsk district, Logoiskoe e.g., 13.4 km from MKA…

