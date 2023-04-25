Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Asipovichy

Pool Residential properties for sale in Asipovichy, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 64,210
For sale an excellent house with repairs in the center of Osipovichi. Mogilev region, 92 km …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir