Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Asipovichy
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Asipovichy, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 64,210
For sale an excellent house with repairs in the center of Osipovichi. Mogilev region, 92 km …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir