Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Asipovichy
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Asipovichy, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 64,210
For sale an excellent house with repairs in the center of Osipovichi. Mogilev region, 92 km …
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 12,661
For sale half house and second and nbsp; house ( designed as summer kitchen ). The plot is r…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir