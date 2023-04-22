Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

Hradzianski sielski Saviet
3
Asipovichy
2
Svislacki sielski Saviet
2
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet
2
Lipienski sielski Saviet
1
10 properties total found
House in Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 10,814
In this location, our offer is one! A large house for summer holidays or for life all year r…
House in Kamienicy, Belarus
House
Kamienicy, Belarus
44 m²
€ 6,218
If you are tired of the bustle of the city, noise and want to enjoy nature, clean air, then …
House in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 12,617
House and all the necessary buildings in a chic place. At a distance from cities and large r…
House in Viazzie, Belarus
House
Viazzie, Belarus
108 m²
€ 21,628
House and large plot in a chic place. Reservoir on Svisloch – perfect water surface, pine fo…
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 63,984
For sale an excellent house with repairs in the center of Osipovichi. Mogilev region, 92 km …
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 12,617
For sale half house and second and nbsp; house ( designed as summer kitchen ). The plot is r…
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 9,012
Private Unitary Enterprise "Dianest", UNODC 190124316, & nbsp; license No. 02240/54 & nbsp; …
Cottage in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
458 m²
€ 135,178
  & nbsp; & nbsp; A residential chic cottage for sale in the village. The head of the O…
House in Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 9,913
House in Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 27,036
Good location at home. Plot of 25 acres (fenced around the perimeter). House is a brick. hea…

