Residential properties for sale in Asipovichy, Belarus

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,374
2 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,614
For sale one bedroom apartment in the city of Osipovichi! The apartment is sold with all nec…
Apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
Apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
75 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 10,852
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 64,210
For sale an excellent house with repairs in the center of Osipovichi. Mogilev region, 92 km …
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 12,661
For sale half house and second and nbsp; house ( designed as summer kitchen ). The plot is r…
3 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,740
Sale of stylish apartment Mogilev region, city Osipovichi Total area 67.2 mq. Spacious 3-b…
