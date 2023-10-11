Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Asipavicki sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Asipavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Asipavicy, Belarus
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Asipavicy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Agriestate for sale for recreation, accommodation, investment, agritourism with a plot of 60…
€187,658

Properties features in Asipavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir